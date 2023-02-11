Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

