Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,189,000 after buying an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.