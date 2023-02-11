Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
