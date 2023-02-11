Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $56.90.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,744,000 after acquiring an additional 606,748 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,054,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,215,000 after acquiring an additional 313,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.