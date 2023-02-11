Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,744,000 after acquiring an additional 606,748 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,054,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,215,000 after acquiring an additional 313,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.