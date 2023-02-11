Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

