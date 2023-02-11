Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.15.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$67.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$71.28. The company has a market cap of C$39.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

