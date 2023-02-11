Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 31,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,759,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,248,000 after purchasing an additional 755,728 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

SU stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. 4,782,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.