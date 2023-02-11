Susquehanna Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $138.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $126.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $215,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

