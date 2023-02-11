Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in January

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

SZKMY stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $173.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

