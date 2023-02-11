SVB Leerink Boosts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $30.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.22.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 106,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.