SVB Leerink Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $250.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

