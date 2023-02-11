SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

