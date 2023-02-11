SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

