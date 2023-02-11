SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,956,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.