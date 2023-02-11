SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $170.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

