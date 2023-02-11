SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

