SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

