SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 77,039 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,566.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

