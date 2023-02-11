SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

