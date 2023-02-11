Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 166,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,765. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

