S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 0.5 %

SANW opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.