Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $103.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

