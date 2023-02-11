Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

AXON stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,044,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $130,296.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $50,044,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

