Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73.

