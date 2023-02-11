Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys 768 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

DIS stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

