Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $494.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

