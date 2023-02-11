Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

