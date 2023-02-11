Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of FIXD opened at $44.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.