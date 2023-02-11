Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $732,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 259.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

