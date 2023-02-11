Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

