Sweet Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

