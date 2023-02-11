Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,277 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.80 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

