Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

