Sweet Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42. The company has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

