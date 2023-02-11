Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

NYSE:SG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.23 million. Analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

