Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.23 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

