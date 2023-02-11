Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

