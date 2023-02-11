Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.9 %

SSMXY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.19 million during the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

