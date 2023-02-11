Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,685,884.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TARS opened at $15.06 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,971,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 96,422 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 370,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

