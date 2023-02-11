Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,685,884.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TARS opened at $15.06 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
