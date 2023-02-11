Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TGB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,729,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

