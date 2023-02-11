Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
TGB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,729,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.41.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
