Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.5 %
TWODY opened at $14.77 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
