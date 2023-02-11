Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.5 %

TWODY opened at $14.77 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

