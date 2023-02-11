T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

T&D Price Performance

TDHOY opened at $7.63 on Friday. T&D has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

