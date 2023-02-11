TD Securities Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$145.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$150.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday.
TSE:X opened at C$134.72 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
