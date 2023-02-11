TD Securities Trims Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Target Price to C$225.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $157.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

