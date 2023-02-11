TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,388,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,851,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,744,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

