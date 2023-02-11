Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.