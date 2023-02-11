Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

NYSE TEO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.