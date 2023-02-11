Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

