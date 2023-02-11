Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $15.72 on Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $15.72 or 0.00072537 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,945 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
