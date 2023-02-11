TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.3 %

TIXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 765,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,453. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

About TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

