TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TELUS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

