TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.06.

TELUS stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,025,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

